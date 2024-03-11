Cougars send big statement as they advance into third grade decider

The Coro Cougars have cemented their spot as favourites for the GDCA Third Grade crown after coming away with a 99-run victory over Exies Diggers.
The Cougars are looking to pick up a second straight title, and after winning the toss and electing to bat, they made a strong start
It was an 85-run stand for the first wicket, which had them in the box seat before Cooper Rand (46) fell just short of a fifty after being caught off the bowling of Sameer Dhillon (2/20), who followed that up soon after with the wicket of Tomas Goirigolzarri (3).
Seamus Maley and Javier Bruce (26) steadied the ship and got their side to 133 before Connor Moore's bowling put the breaks on the run scoring.
Moore (4/27) found himself on a hat-trick twice but Maley (73*) was able to carry the bat as the Cougars finished their 40 overs on 9/161.
Goirigolzarri (2/14) and Digby Jones (1/12) made an immediate impact with the ball as the Diggers side fell to 3/10. Amijot Singh (11) was the only Diggers to reach double digits as Joseph Macri (4/11) and Austin Flack (2/7) ripped through the batting line-up as they were bowled out for 62.
Diggers will look to bounce back when they take on Exies Eagles in the preliminary final.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, Ted Files (49) led the way for the Eagles while contributions from Fletcher Kelly (18) and Caelan Culgan (17) held the Exies side finish on 170.
Owen Robinson (58) tried to lead Hanwood to a win, but Alice Caldow (3/11) and Bhavya Chaudhari (3/0) saw the Wanderers bowled out for 96 after 16 overs.
