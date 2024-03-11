The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Cougars send big statement as they advance into third grade decider

By Liam Warren
March 11 2024 - 12:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Coro Cougars have cemented their spot as favourites for the GDCA Third Grade crown after coming away with a 99-run victory over Exies Diggers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.