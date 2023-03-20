While the lights may have ended the GDCA Third Grade grand final early, there was no doubting who was the premiers with Coro Cougars able to come away with a 46-run win over Hanwood.
The Cougars won the toss and elected to bat, and looked to make a strong start at the top of the order, much like they did in the qualifying final against the Wanderers.
Cooper Rand and Seamus Maley were able to make a steady start at the top of the order with a 41-run opening stand before Kadon Williams (1/37) was able to make the breakthrough with the wicket of Maley (11), but the runs kept coming for the Cougars.
Tomas Goirigolzarri joined Rand out in the middle and added 35 before Rylan Mecham (1/33) had Goirigolzarri (13) caught by Owen Robinson.
Rand (83) was leading the way, and after posting a fifty and helping his side reach 140 with a 64-run stand with Christian Callcut (10), both departed in quick succession as Robinson (2/31) picked up the pair.
Nick McGibbon (2/27) tried to turn the tide as he picked up Jordan Virago (3) and Javier Bruce (2) in quick succession, but Jai (31*) and Bede Kenny (6*) but on 37 runs to see the Cougars finish their 40 overs on 6/191.
Hanwood needed to make a strong start at the top of the order, but Callcut (3/19) was able to make the early breakthrough with the wicket of Robinson (4).
The difficult start continued as Digby Jones (1/12 picked up Willem Vaessen (10), and Liam James (1/20) knocked over Rahul Giran (8) as Hanwood fell to 3/34.
McGibbon and Williams tried to give Hanwood a chance with a 28-run partnership before Bede Kenny (2/18) removed McGibbon (13) and Mecham (2) in the same over.
The chances of success for Hanwood seemed to hang on Williams (42) going on with his start, but when he fell to Bruce (1/15) just short of his fifty, so did the Wanderers chances.
Tom D'Aquino (13) and Charlie Tuohey (11*) gave Hanwood a chance, but when Exies No 1 descended into darkness at 10.30pm with eight balls remaining in the game, Hanwood would have needed to hit a six off every delivery to win, thus the premiership was awarded to Coro Cougars.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
