Coro Cougars defeat Hanwood Wanderers to claim GDCA Third Grade Premiership

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated March 21 2023 - 10:10pm, first published 10:31am
While the lights may have ended the GDCA Third Grade grand final early, there was no doubting who was the premiers with Coro Cougars able to come away with a 46-run win over Hanwood.

