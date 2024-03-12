Stella urgently needs forever home

Beautiful Stella is ready for her forever home and now needs urgent adoption.
A gentle, two-year-old Bull Mastiff X, who loves pats and attention, Stella enjoys interacting with pound staff.
She loves going for walks, making new friends and playing fetch, although she does think it's more fun to run away with the ball.
She behaved perfectly when taken on a recent excursion to the dog park and has been social and friendly with other pound dogs, playing without any show of aggression.
Stella will need a well fenced yard as she is an active girl, who will need plenty of exercise and further basic training.
Unfortunately, she has been in the pound for too long and needs to be in her own home environment, so if Stella's forever home could be with you, please phone council on 1300 176 077 to make an appointment for a meet and greet.
Stella's adoption fee is $410, which includes microchipping and lifetime NSW registration, first vaccination and desexing.
Unfortunately, there are too many dogs, cats and kittens needing loving, furever homes so if you are looking for a new family member or companion, please consider giving a home to an animal that really needs it.
Give Griffith Pound and Rehoming Centre a call or check out their Facebook page.
As always, Friends of Griffith Pound would like to stress the importance of desexing pets to stop the never ending flow of unwanted litters and please "adopt don't shop".
