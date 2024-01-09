Important message, campaign from Friends of Griffith Pound

Meet Freya, a sweet little girl who is ready for her forever home.
A very relaxed, white and grey kitten, she enjoys sitting back and watching what's going on around her.
She would make a great companion as she is low maintenance with short hair and happy to just sit on your lap and be cuddled.
Freya's mother was found and handed into the pound as a very scared, pregnant stray, giving birth just three days later.
Her foster carer is hopeful loving homes will be found for Freya and her siblings, as well as their mum, who has since learned to trust humans.
If you would like to meet Freya or any of the other beautiful kittens seeking adoption, please give Griffith City Council a call on 1300 176 077 to make an appointment for a meet and greet.
The cat adoption fee is $287, which includes desexing, the first vaccination, microchip and lifetime registration.
Friends of Griffith Pound would like to stress the importance of desexing cats.
This is the only way to stop the thousands of unwanted kittens being born and ending up dumped at Pounds or abandoned to live as strays on the streets or in the bush.
To assist disadvantaged pet owners in our community who would like to desex their cats but need help with the cost, Friends of Griffith Pound is currently conducting a cat desexing campaign for Griffith residents who hold a concession or health care card.
Apply online through our Facebook page or website.
