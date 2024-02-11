Jones and Lawrence play starring roles as Cougars close on second

Digby Jones and Brent Lawrence have played starring roles for Coro as they moved to within two points of Hanwood after a 97-run win over Exies Eagles at Jubilee Oval.
It was going to be an important game for the Exies Eagles if they wanted to keep One Day Final hopes alive with a win needed, and after the Cougars won the toss and elected to bat, Duane Ashcroft (1/8) was able to trap Tim Rand (0) in front after the Coro side put on 29 runs in the first six overs.
Jake Rand and Brent Lawrence continued the great run, getting their side past the 50 mark before Jake Rand (35) was caught off the bowling of Arshdeep Sandhu, but the Eagles weren't able to keep the pressure on the Cougars.
Instead, Lawrence and Ben Signor could push home their side's advantage as they steered their side to drinks without losing another wicket.
The third wicket pairing up on 79 runs before Signor (49) fell one short of a third fifty of the season when James Roche dismissed him while Damien Walker (5) followed soon after when Sandhu (2/25) picked up his second for the day.
Lawrence continued to keep the Cougars score ticking over with a 41-run stand with Jamie Bennett (11), before Marc Tucker (1/20).
Heading into the final two overs and with the Coro side already passed the 200 mark, Lawrence (90) lifted the scoring rate before he departed just short of a century when he was caught off the bowling of Mason Ashcroft (1/36) with the Cougars finishing their 40 overs on 8/217.
The Eagles were able to match the Cougars in the early stages before Jamie Bennett (2/13) picked up the wicket of Scott Rankin (10) and followed it up quickly with the dismissal of Travers Pickmere, while Jake Rand (1/28) trapped the dangerous James Roche (16) in front to see the Eagles fall to 3/34.
Zac Dart (14) and Sandhu (14) tried to get their side back on track with a 32-run stand before Digby Jones took two quick wickets.
Josh Davis (15) and Tucker (12) tried to stand up in the middle order, but another two quick wickets to Jones (4/36) had the Cougars well on top, with the Eagles struggling on 7/105.
Shane Hutchinson (2/6) and Tim Rand (1/3) picked up the remaining wickets to see the Eagles bowled out for 120 to see the Cougars pick up the bonus-point win.
