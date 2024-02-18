Leagues enhance One Day Final chances with fifth straight victory

The Leagues Panthers have continued their imposing run since the Christmas break after another commanding display with the ball against Hanwood.
After the Wanderers won the toss and sent the Panthers out to bowl first for the fourth straight week, the Leagues side took the early ascendancy.
The Hanwood side had their back up against the wall early as Billy Evans was able to remove Dean Catanzariti (4) and Charlie Cunial (0) in the fourth over.
Ben Rowston (1/13) followed that up with the wicket of Jordan Whitworth before Evans (3/11) picked up his third when Oliver Bartter (0) was caught behind to see the Wanderers fall to 4/12 after six overs.
With their side in a difficult position, Pardeep Deol was joined out in the middle by Sushant Modgil as they looked to rebuild Hanwood's innings.
The pair were able to add 21 runs before Daniel Bozic (1/8) struck to remove Modgil (14) while Taniera Vailoa (1/13).
Deol (22) tried to offer some resistance, but once Connor Matheson (1/11) ended his stay in the middle, Noah Gaske (3/12) picked up the remaining wickets to see the Wanderers bowled out for 68 after 29 overs.
If the Wanderers were to have any chance of defending their modest total, early wickets were the only way forward.
Josh Carn was able to do just that when he picked up the wicket of Jack Rowston (2) with the score on seven, but the Wanderers weren't able to keep the pressure on.
Gaske joined Matt Keenan out in the middle, and the pair were able to get their side to within 42 runs of victory before Carn (2/9) struck again, this time to remove Gaske (12).
While the Panthers had time on their side, they also knew that a bonus point win would improve their chances of reaching the One Day Final and Reece Matheson (18*) and Keenan (34*) were able to steer their side to an eight-wicket win with 23.5 overs remaining.
Hanwood's One Day hopes are now out of their hands, having played their final game, but sit just three points clear of the Panthers in third, who play Exies Diggers in a 40-over clash next weekend.
