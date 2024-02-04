Panthers extend margin at the top with bonus-point victory

The Leagues Panthers have extended their margin at the top of the first grade table to nine points after coming away with a bonus-point win over Coro Cougars.
The two clubs came into the game as the in-form sides in the first-grade competition, with both having been undefeated since the Christmas break, and the Cougars would have been looking to make a strong start with the bat after winning the toss and electing to bat.
It wasn't to be as Billy Evans was able to strike with his first ball of the day when he was able to take a caught and bowled opportunity to dismiss Tim Rand (1), and it went from bad to worse for the Coro side as Jake Rand elected to leave a ball that nipped back from Ben Rowston (1/8).
The Panthers continued to push home their advantage as, for the first time this season, Billy Evans (2/14) was able to pick up multiple wickets in the same game when he knocked over Ben Signor (2) to see the Cougars struggling at 3/9 after six overs.
Brent Lawrence and Rob Rand were looking at the difficult task of rebuilding their side's innings if they had any hope of staying in the game.
It was a slow and steady approach for the fourth wicket pairing, who were able to get their side to drinks without the loss of another wicket and then lasted another 15 overs to put on 90 runs before Lawrence (55) was trapped in front by Daniel Bozic having posted his fifty.
Rand and Jamie Bennett were able to add 11 runs before Bozic struck again, and in the quest for late runs, Connor Matheson (2/24) and Bozic (3/20) were able to pick up five wickets between them as the Cougars reached the end of their 40 overs on 9/114.
The Panthers were able to make a strong start at the top of the order with Jack Rowston and Matt Keenan as they were able to put on 36 runs before Bennett (1/16) removed Rowston (16) with the Leagues side on 36 after 12 overs.
While it was a slow start for Reece Matheson, as it took 16 balls to get off the duck, once he started to find his stride, he and Keenan were able to get their progressing well to the target as the pair were able to get their side to drinks on 1/59.
Matheson really started to find his stride as he was able to take 14 runs from the 23rd over and took nine runs from a Shane Hutchinson over, but it was Hutchinson who had the last laugh when Matheson (33) edged one through to Cooper Rand.
Hutchinson (2/24) followed that up with the wicket of Keenan (41) in his next over, but the Panthers had 12 overs to chase down the remaining 13 runs.
Jimmy Binks looked to wrap the game up quickly before he was caught off the bowling of Seamus Maley (1/3), but Connor Matheson (2*) and Bozic (1*) were able to wrap up the six-wicket bonus point win with 10 overs in hand.
The Cougars will look to bounce back quickly as they look to put a firmer grip on the one-day top two position when they take on Exies Eagles next weekend, while the Panthers will have the week off before they take on Hanwood.
