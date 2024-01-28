Panthers dethrone Wanderers after commanding win and third in succession

For the first time in the 2023/24 season, Leagues Panthers have dethroned Hanwood Wanderers in GDCA First Grade.
The move into first for the Panthers comes after they were able to continue their undefeated run after the Christmas break with a win over the Exies Eagles.
The Eagles side, who are still in the hunt for a top-two finish in the overall standings as well as the One Day ladder, won the toss and elected to bat, but their start was hindered as captain Josh Davis was knocked over by Ben Rowston in the fifth over.
Scott Rankin and Travers Pickmere took the slow and steady approach to get their side out of a tricky position as they added 24 runs over the next 15 overs before Rankin was bowled by Jimmy Binks, with Marc Tucker (0) following closely behind.
Mason Ashcroft and Travers Pickmere were able to guide their side to drinks on 3/37, but Daniel Bozic struck just after drinks with the wickets of Ashcroft (1) and Pickmere (25) in quick succession.
Noah Gaske then joined in on the action with the wicket of Brayden Challis, while Bozic picked up his third of the day when he knocked over Cameron Harrison to see the Eagles sitting on 7/55 after 27 overs.
Duane Ashcroft (12) and Ali Mehdi (8) tried to get their side towards a defendable total, however, after a 22-run stand, Noah Gaske (4/20) picked up the remaining three wickets in quick succession to see the Eagles bowled out for 78 in the 36th over.
It was a rocky start for the Panthers as Matt Keenan (1) was run out in the second over by Mason Ashcroft, while Michael Cudmore (3) was caught off the bowling of Mason Ashcroft (1/14) to see the Leagues side sitting on 2/16 after five overs.
Leagues captain Jimmy Binks joined Gaske out in the middle looking to get their side out of danger.
The pair wasted no time getting to the total as they were able to add 39 runs in six overs before Arjun Kamboj (1/19) sent Gaske's (20) leg stump cartwheeling out of the ground.
The wicket only seemed to dely the inevitable for the Panthers.
After hitting back-to-back sixes off the bowling of Ali Mehdi, Binks (38*) rotated the strike, allowing Connor Matheson (4*) to sweep away for a two and the winning runs to see the Panthers walk away with a seven-wicket bonus-point win with 26 overs remaining.
The win sees the Panthers move five points ahead of the Wanderers, who had the bye this weekend, into top spot with five rounds remaining.
With it being a 40-over game, it also impacted the One Day ladder, with the Panthers moving to within a point of the top two.
