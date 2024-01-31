Form teams of the GDCA First Grade competition to go head-to-head

The two form sides of the GDCA competition will go head to head on Saturday at Exies No 1 when the Coro Cougars take on Leagues Panthers.
The Cougars have surged up the standings with a four-game undefeated streak, while a strong start after Christmas has seen the Panthers go three games unbeaten and rise up to first place on the overall ladder.
It has been the youngsters leading the way for the Cougars, with both Jake Rand, who has had a tough couple of weeks with the bat, and Ben Signor sitting inside the top five of the run scorers for the competition.
Signor has emerged as one of the leading allrounders in the competition with 15 wickets so far this season to go alongside his 223 runs.
For the Panthers, captain Jimmy Binks will hope that a strong performance with the bat last weekend will be the launching point for the rest of the season while their young leg-spinning allrounder Noah Gaske continues to lead the competition in wickets with 27 dismissals.
The last time the two sides met in the final game before the Christmas break, Coro was able to come away with a 44-run win, and a repeat performance this weekend could see them take top position as they are just nine points behind the top of the table Panthers.
The first ball will be delivered at 1pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.