Yoogali SC ready to test themselves against NPL opposition at Macron Cup

Yoogali SC's preparation for their first season in the ACT NPL will kick off in earnest this weekend when they head across to Leeton No 1 Oval for the 2024 Macron Cup.
The competition will see the side come up against South Australian NPL side Metrostars and NSW NPL side APIA Leichhardt as well as local sides Leeton United and old rivals Hanwood FC.
Having only just started preseason training, Yoogali SC technical director Luke Santolin said they won't read too much into results but feels the early signs have been positive ahead of their first season in the NPL.
"First training session last night (Tuesday) and we had 29 players," he said.
"To be there already is a strong sign that players are craving the challenge of NPL. It's a shame that we have had to leave a couple out for this weekend's tournament because they are all keen as a bean."
Yoogali SC will take centre stage in the opening game of the tournament with a clash against traditional rival Hanwood at 11.30am.
The two sides don't meet often anymore since both clubs left the senior men's GDFA competition, and Santolin is looking forward to the clash.
"Everyone has their eyes on that match-up, and for good reason," he said.
"You can't really script the rivalry like ours, but with it only being a 30-minute game, I don't think you will read too much into the game unless it's a sizable scoreline."
The two clashes where Santolin will be interested to see how his side shape up is when they take on the two NPL clubs.
They will take on APIA Leichhardt at 2.50pm, with their clash with Metrostars to follow at 4.50pm.
"Those two games are the ones that we will use as a benchmark," he said.
"The Sydney NPL is a couple of steps above the Canberra NPL and we will get our first taste of some really quality opposition. APIA have just gone into Division Two, and they have been training for months.
"We want to put our best foot forward, and we think that in the shortened games, we had the skill level and fitness to keep up with them.
"We don't go into any tournament where we don't want to try and win."
