The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Food and Wine Hub misses 2023 opening window, but still on track

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 11 2024 - 1:15pm, first published January 10 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Griffith's Food and Wine Hub is still on the way, despite setbacks in construction causing a delay from the initial plan of opening in 2023.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.