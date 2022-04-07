news, local-news, food and wine hub, ambulance station, paul toole, wine, produce, dugald saunders, carrah lymer

Griffith will soon be home to a one-of-a-kind food and wine hub, celebrating all the amazing produce the region has to offer at the former ambulance station. The food and wine hub will act as a communal cellar door, as well as an events space and market for Griffith's fresh produce and wines. Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said that the hub would be funded through the Regional Tourism Activation Fund putting up $450,000 for the renovations and establishment. "This truly local offering will include a cellar door and grower's market to celebrate the diverse produce the Riverina has to offer all year round," Mr Toole said. He added, "I think when you have people like Carrah [Lymer] and Andrew [Calabria] and a vision to showcase local producers here and winegrowers, it's critical. Not only is it good for locals, but it's good for visitors." "The Riverina is famous for its top-quality agricultural output, so what better place for The Hub to be located than in Griffith," added Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders. "The Hub will put the region's produce on display, whether it be paddock to plate fresh fruit, vegetables and meat, locally crafted wine or beer, or pasta and olive oil." Carrah Lymer, Executive officer for the Riverina Winemaking Association, said the site of the old ambulance station was chosen for it's centrality and neutrality between winemakers and producers. IN OTHER NEWS The hub will be able to showcase all wineries across the Riverina, including some who don't have cellar doors themselves. "We've been talking for a long time and looking at different spaces, and this is right. This is right for us, it ticks a lot of boxes," Ms Lymer said. She added that it's proximity to the visitor's centre was beneficial, as many tourists to Griffith have mentioned wanting to try the produce and wines and express interest in learning more but struggle to find time. The group is hoping to get cracking on renovations immediately, with a grand opening later this year. "Next steps are to get the paperwork done and the tender, we're really hoping to get it done by the end of the year ... we're very committed to getting this done as soon as possible." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

