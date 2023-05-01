Construction begins on Wine Hub

Construction is under way on the Regional Wine Hub, after a battle with red tape and a long tender process.
The Riverina Winemakers Association made the announcement that Forlico Builders had been awarded the contract to transform the Old Ambulance Station into the brand-new Regional Wine Hub due to their experience and passion.
Executive officer Carrah Lymer said she was especially keen to find a blend of old and new.
"We are pleased to have the local experience of Forlico Builders involved in this project. They truly care about retaining the unique characteristics of this building, whilst helping us to repurpose it into a modern venue on the inside," she said.
The Riverina Wine Hub won't just be wine-based, serving as a whole food and wine hub and communal cellar door.
It will even function as an events space, and market for fresh produce and wines.
Ms Lymer said that the hub was scheduled to open to the public later this year.
"We look forward to opening up later this year. Visitors will get to enjoy regional tasting experiences and unique events featuring our local winery members, and locals will also be able to come in and enjoy a glass of wine and shop local wines and produce," Ms Lymer said.
The Riverina Wine Association were announced the winners of a $450,000 grant in April 2022, with initial plans to open in Summer 2022.
Unfortunately, paperwork put a delay on things - however with the RWA taking over the lease in February 2023 and gaining approval to begin works, the countdown to opening is beginning.
