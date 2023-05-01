The Area News
Paperwork is finalised and construction has begun on the Riverina Wine Hub to open later this year

Updated May 1 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 3:00pm
Construction begins on Wine Hub
Construction begins on Wine Hub

Construction is under way on the Regional Wine Hub, after a battle with red tape and a long tender process.

