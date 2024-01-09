Feral get into the festive spirit as they complete runs for 2023

Saturday December 23 it was beginning to feel like Christmas on the "Hill", kids from far and wide returning to the nest and many Feral's having pulled out Christmas attire from the bottom draw for the first of the "Be Social Runs".
The idea of a "Be Social Run" during the holiday season is that groups set off at 2-minute intervals with the objective that they run as a group and finish as a group.
There is no point scoring, and it does not really matter if you join friends in another group. Short course runners start from 1, 3, 5, etc minutes while the long course runners start from 2, 4, 6, etc minutes.
The first "Be Social Run" attracted 53 starters and the second "Be Social Run" had 65 Feral runners plus a few extra family members visiting from afar.
Feral convention is that when a milestone is reached the milestone achiever provides refreshments to celebrate the occasion.
Leading up to Christmas a couple of milestones had to be delayed due to other social engagements, however the Feral's are now up to date.
During the run Di Keenan (4,000km) and Rita Fascianelli-McIver (3,000km) combined to provide not only refreshments but a table of nibbles as well. The next week Mark Hancock celebrated 3,000km.
The second "Be Social Run" was not without controversy. Starting from a 2-minute handicap Elio Minato and Rita Fascianelli-McIver finished first with a net time of 31 minutes 32 seconds. This prompted a flurry of Facebooks comments with Bob Barker calling for a stewards inquiry into Elio's success and hinting that perhaps he had pulled off the Feral equivalent of a 'Fine Cotton Affair'!
No-one was surprized to find John Johns and Tracey Josling going in the opposite direction to everyone else. Map reading has never been one of their strong points.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 5:30pm start. Some people chose to run, and others enjoy a walk and a chat, either way all are welcome to join us.
