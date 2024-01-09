Feral get into the festive spirit as they complete runs for 2023

The second "Be Social Run" was not without controversy. Starting from a 2-minute handicap Elio Minato and Rita Fascianelli-McIver finished first with a net time of 31 minutes 32 seconds. This prompted a flurry of Facebooks comments with Bob Barker calling for a stewards inquiry into Elio's success and hinting that perhaps he had pulled off the Feral equivalent of a 'Fine Cotton Affair'!

