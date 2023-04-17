The news of the day was Roy Binks reaching his 3000km milestone. He was almost there at the Bacchus, just short by 100m.
Readers would be forgiven for thinking Roy has been on the Hill forever, but it's not so. He always wanted to be on the Hill but on the way, he has navigated a long career of cricket playing, umpiring, organising and delivering offspring to cricket. So, for someone who has been around town forever, he is a relative Hill newcomer.
Despite near perfect conditions and quite a few handicap revisions downward, the running this week was "pedestrian", giving a few lucky ones big and easy points despite less than spectacular running pace.
Perhaps there was an element of the post-Bacchus-end-of-daylight-saving-first competition-run-back-end-of-school holidays-wrong-shoes-no-tag blues. Report card : Could Do Better! And the Race Director will be tougher next week.
Line honours to Tania Moore who will run faster than this, don't you worry. David Heffer 2nd in a big step up from his normal 30's and one of his quickest efforts for months.
Di Keenan 3rd with a string of top ten. Fastest were Mia Stockwell at 8th and Chris Fuchs at 11th thanks to strong efforts.
At equal 22nd, Aiden Fattore cruised and showed newcomer Jaidyn Roach around the course, it was Jaidyn's first run on the Hill, but Feral's may have recognised him from the podium at the Bacchus last week. Further back, Connor Moore at 24th had a go at the Long course, at 30th another newcomer Kathryn Deverson finished with ease, Ashley Pianca at 31st was a welcome return.
Mark Andreazza was early to the Hill but mis-timed his warm-up to start minutes late resulting in a lowly 33rd, while dad Gary Andreazza was seriously late resulting in a near last 41st. There was an admission from one Jogger of having turned up at 5:30pm, quite a bit later than Gary!
RELATED
There were plenty of returning faces in the Short course.
It was Ben McTaggart's second run with the Joggers and almost a year after his debut, the Stats suggests for the young a year can make a significant difference. His first run was less than pedestrian ... this one was a decent run.
Equal with Ben for 1st was Nicole Salton starting this competition in the same manner she finished the last. Newcomer Chris McTaggart was 3rd, Nate Mingay 4th and fastest, Callum Vecchio and Chloe Morshead equal 5th, before an avalanche of Johns' family members finalising in the top ten.
It is over five years since we last saw Lucy Johns, and what a difference five years makes at that age ... minutes per km faster!
Welcome back to Gaby McTaggart and Pamela Flente at 19th and 20th.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 4:30pm start. There is a 6.1 km long course and a 3.3km short course. Some people chose to run, and others enjoy a walk and a chat, either way all are welcome to join us.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.