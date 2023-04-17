The Area News
Roy Binks passes 3000km as a Griffith Feral Jogger

By Liam Warren
Updated April 17 2023 - 1:49pm, first published 1:33pm
The news of the day was Roy Binks reaching his 3000km milestone. He was almost there at the Bacchus, just short by 100m.

