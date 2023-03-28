The Area News
Griffith Feral Joggers Bacchus Competition Race eight

By Ron Anson
Updated March 28 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 12:29pm
Everyone remembered last week's scorching 40°C and we pleased with this week's pleasant day in comparison. The results told the story with a swag of Joggers running under handicap, and everyone was minutes faster. Yes, it was still a hard run, warm and humid and of course it is a cruel uphill finish known as the pinch.

