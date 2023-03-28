Everyone remembered last week's scorching 40°C and we pleased with this week's pleasant day in comparison. The results told the story with a swag of Joggers running under handicap, and everyone was minutes faster. Yes, it was still a hard run, warm and humid and of course it is a cruel uphill finish known as the pinch.
Tracey Josling was the biggest bolter of the day taking the win a minute ahead of second place and running a full minute per kilometre faster than last week. She hasn't run that fast since the cool of July. Watch out for her in the Bacchus.
At 2nd it was one of Malcolm's Blakes quickest effort, and it took pages of scrolling (more than a year ago) to find a faster run by Graeme Lyon's than this one for 3rd.
At 4th and 5th Vince Restagno and Moreno Chiappin were having a tussle aimed at the competition trophy. Moreno ran 31/2 minutes faster than last week but dropped three places. Vince picked up a mere point for his moral victory, but nowhere near enough to counter his careless absence from the arena last week in which Moreno wacked him to the tune of 35 points.
Also running well were Sheila Marcus at 6th, Di Keenan 7th, Digby Jones 8th was breathing loudly up the pinch and bettered last weeks' time by nine minutes, steady as a rock Adrian Baird at 9th, and Matt Kenny 10th not quite showing the speed of last year but there is still a couple of weeks training time before the Bacchus ... or perhaps he is foxing.
Further back, history maker John Dodd at 14th with his 8000kms under his belt, toed the line again this week for the first run of his next thousand. Aidan Fattore "but the kids are already finishing before I start" was fastest on the day with 18th place in cruise mode. John Farronato at 32nd caused the bookie to lose a lot of money by failing to live up the hype poured onto him.
With one week to run, the competition is Moreno's to lose. A lead of 26 points is comfortable but he must be there and stay upright (anything could happen).
In the short course , two Kenny's Ruby and Jai made their first appearance for the competition and blitzed home for 1st and 2nd, and fastest times of the day.
Isaac Fattore at 3rd is running surprisingly consistent, his three runs all within a few seconds. Welcome back to Fiona Fattore at 5th, at 17th Michelle Signor was the quickest of the walkers, and at 11th Nicole Salton is the leader for the trophy by 7 points with one race to go.
The grand final is this SATURDAY April 1 at the normal time of 5:30pm. The following week is the3C Tech Shop Bacchus on the Lake on Easter Friday. Running returns to the Hill on SATURDAY April 15 at the Eastern Standard Time of 4:30pm.
We have a previously untried Bacchus course this year designed to overcome the flooding difficulties. It will most likely be a one-off and should be super-fast. Other one-off features are that it will be out-and-back so you get to check out your opposition (or hero), and that both Sprint and Enduro will be starting together ... a double mass start.
