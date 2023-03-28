Further back, history maker John Dodd at 14th with his 8000kms under his belt, toed the line again this week for the first run of his next thousand. Aidan Fattore "but the kids are already finishing before I start" was fastest on the day with 18th place in cruise mode. John Farronato at 32nd caused the bookie to lose a lot of money by failing to live up the hype poured onto him.