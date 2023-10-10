IN THE spotlight and looking for a home this month is Alfie.
Alfie a young kitten, who is a white and tabby.
At eight weeks-old, Alfie needs a loving home and is ready for adoption now.
A bold and confident kitten, he loves to explore and play with his toys, but he also loves his cuddles and sleeping on your lap.
His purrs can be mighty for such a small cat, but that just adds to his endearing features.
Alfie would be great in any home and fantastic with kids of all ages.
He would obviously love another friendly cat for company, but he will also be fine as a solo cat.
He is already house and toilet trained.
If you can offer Alfie a loving, forever home and would like to meet him, please call Griffith City Council on 1300 176 077 to book in a meet and greet.
Male cat adoption fee is $244, which includes desexing, first vaccination, microchipping, and NSW lifetime registration.
It was great to see all the beautiful dogs who entered the recent Griffith Feed and Grain Dog Show Competition at Griffith Show and our congratulations to all the winners.
Friends of Griffith Pound were pleased to receive the donation of entry fees this year and excited at the inclusion of a class for best adopted or rescued dog.
Friends of Griffith Pound is a small, yet capable group of volunteers driven by a single goal - to do its part in making the world a better place for all.
The group strives to build productive relationships and make a positive impact with all of our pursuits.
It is not the pound, but is passionate and dedicated, with objectives including supporting Griffith City Council in improving the conditions of the pound, reducing the number of unwanted animals in the community and promoting adoptions.
