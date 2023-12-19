Library's fun challenge back again to encourage reading among youngsters

The annual summer reading challenge is back at Griffith City Library.
The challenge started on December 4 and finishes on January 26.
The summer reading challenge is a free program that is open to children aged six to 12 years.
Sign up on wrlau.beanstack.org.
Every four hours of reading will earn you one entry that that will go into our weekly draws.
There will be bonus entries along the way if you can find the secret word and answer some interesting questions.
The winners of the weekly prizes will be contacted by Griffith City Library and names will be posted on our social media sites.
If you are unable to access the internet don't worry, come into the library and we can help you out.
The library will be having a short break over Christmas, but don't worry you still have time to come in and stock up.
The library will be closing at 1pm on Friday, December 22 and will reopen on Tuesday, January 2 at 9am.
If you do miss out on stocking up don't forget your eLibrary is always open.
Visit our website to borrow from Borrow Box, Libby, indyreads and more.
The team at Griffith City Library would like to wish our community a Merry Christmas and a safe and happy New Year.
We look forward to seeing you all in 2024.
Don't forget about our regular events - storytime and rhyme time are on a break and will return on Tuesday, January 30.
For more information call into the library and our friendly staff will be able to help you or give us a call on 6962 8300.
