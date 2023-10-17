Griffith City Library is running some free, fun digital skills sessions for our seniors.
Digital literacy skills are essential for anyone who wants to actively engage with family and friends across the country and the world.
Join one of our friendly training sessions supported by local library staff and IT professional Justin Zirilli where you can learn how to get online and then build your digital skills.
The training is designed to make it easy for you to safely and confidently get connected and learn at your own pace.
Find out how to access all the important information you need and things that you are interested in and enjoy a cuppa and some morning tea.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Each session is on a different topic from email, social media, smart phones and even online shopping.
To find out more about the sessions or to book your place go to wrl.eventbrite.com.au or call the library on 6962 8300.
The library will also be hosting some scam awareness sessions on October 26 and November 17 to provide community members with tips on how to avoid being scammed.
Don't forget about our regular movie events that are held in our theatrette; bookings can be made via wrl.eventbrite.com.au or with the library staff.
For more information call into the library and our friendly staff will be able to help you or give us a call on 6962 8300.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.