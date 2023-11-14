Are you worried about being scammed or your details being used by someone else?
Griffith City Library will have a representative from IDCARE at the Library on Friday, November 17 at 10.30am that can offer advice on how to stay safe online and how to protect your identity.
IDCARE supports members of the community across Australia and New Zealand and can assist you if you have had your credentials stolen, have clicked on a suspicious link or given remote access to your device they can even assist you with untangling joint accounts or managing a deceased person's digital identity.
Booking are not required and morning tea will be provided.
Don't forget about our Tech Savvy Senior classes, the last one for 2023 will be an introduction into online shopping and how to do it safely.
