'Time to start a discussion': MIA farmer backs Riverina State campaign

Willbriggie farmer Glen Andreazza says it's time for Riverina residents to think about breaking away from the rest of the state following the passing of the water amendment Bill in the senate.
Mr Andreazza, who is also a Griffith City councillor, says the result was a clear sign those east of the Great Dividing Range are uninterested in the needs of Riverina farmers and what they bring to the table.
His sentiments echo those of Riverina State campaigner David Landini who contested for the seat of Murray at this years state election, along with the one in 2019.
While admitting he considered the idea of a separate Riverina state as somewhat obscure in the fog of this years election period, he has since begun to see merit in the concept.
"David's idea publicly seemed like an outlandish election pitch at the time but I've really started to see where he was coming fromm," Mr Andreazza said.
"When you look at the way we've been treated - unheard by those in Macquarie Street who seem happy to take our money and resources but not work in our interests - I think it's worth thinking about.
"It's been a long held joke that NSW stands for Newcastle, Sydney and Wollongong but that joke has worn thin. It's becoming a reality.
"The NSW government are happy to take our money to fix roads and build infrastructure in the cities while our roads remain in poor shape.
"If the Riverina was its own state, perhaps we could get better roads and infrastructure. We also might not have our calls ignored because to me that was exactly what happened during the buybacks rallies."
While admitting the process of seceding the Riverina from the rest of NSW would be long, complex and arduous, he says the ACT could be a guide.
"It's something that would take a lot of years of work, especially considering our emergency services are funded by the NSW government," he said.
"In saying that, look at the way the emergency services levy has been dumped on councils, most of which which are in rural and regional areas.
"The ACT is an example of how this could work and there's opportunity to investigate what worked and what we could do to make it successful.
"As it stands, we're uncared for and unheard. The water buybacks bill is creating a sense of doubt about the future prosperity of our region when we have so much to offer.
"I think a separate state is at least worth starting a serious conversation about. The worst it might do is catch our leaders attention - ironically something we've been fighting for the last few months."
