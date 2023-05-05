The Area News
A hike to the emergency services levy has thrown local council budgets into disarray

Cai Holroyd
Cai Holroyd
Updated May 5 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 3:00pm
Concerns over emergency service levy
Local Government NSW have railed against an increase to the Emergency Services Levy - putting additional pressure on council budgets.

