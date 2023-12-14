Lynda's talent on stage spans across the sax and vocals

Lynda Medcalf is the latest Griffith musician to be in the spotlight, outlining how she got into playing the saxophone and her love of singing.
Saxophones and vocalist.
Currently playing in the duo "Casual Sax".
Previously played for 20 years with Kiss My Brass (KMB) and a few years with The Luxxtones.
Being a rural kid, I spent two hours on the bus everyday listening to Radio 2RG, the only option we had growing up in the 20th century.
Alan Wallet was the man spinning up the tunes and all we listened to were the tracks promoted by Molly Meldrum's hum-drums.
Great music and great bands.
Then I joined the Griffith Junior Concert Band in high school and have never really stopped playing in bands since.
These days I fall back to the 80s music.
You just can't beat it ("Beat it"... get it?)
Rock, disco, funk, classical, swing, I love it all.
Except Jazz, not into busy jazz, which probably sounds weird seeing how I play sax.
But swing and the old time big-bands are a particular inspiration.
However, my first love of the Saxophone was "Baker Street" played by Raphael Ravenscroft.
That's the song, that Sax riff that inspired me to learn the sax and keeps me dedicated to this very day.
Anything up-beat, but in our little duo we have added sax to some country music and other genres which is interesting and challenging to play.
Twenty years ago I would have said Old Time Rock and Roll was my favourite song to play, but these days I'd have to say Shake it off is number one as it gets the audience moving.
Vocally, I love singing harmonies not just in my band but whenever I get a chance.
Open mic night at the Vic is a great opportunity where I'll often jump up to the mic to sing, whether they want me or not.
All sorts of stuff.
The Eagles, Sting, Commitments, Cold Chisel, Radio Company, mainly because I love singing the harmony parts.
"Kiss My Brass" did a gig in Temora many years ago.
Suellen Roberts was the lead singer at the time and we were "supported" by Doc Neeson's Angels.
That was a surreal night being only a few feet from the big man himself.
More recently, the Griffith Musician's Club Ball is the one big night of the year that never ceases to be great fun.
Seeing other muso's playing and strutting their stuff is always a hoot.
I'm happy to say that local musicians get a lot of support from the clubs and pubs.
Special gigs promoted by the likes of Mark Macedone from Pristine Productions, and other organisers, have been really special for our city and had great support from the community.
These events give our musicians an opportunity we wouldn't have otherwise and I've been lucky to be involved.
If you can get along to a music function, an open mic, or watch a band playing at the pub or club, please do.
It really helps keep the momentum going.
