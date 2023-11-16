Ago Furore is the next musician to share his experiences as part of our fortnightly column with the Griffith Musicians Club.
What was your first experience with music and your inspirations?
I was 13 when I learned to play guitar after my dad decided I was no good at soccer.
I used to listen to "Big Bad Noise" by the Choirboys on repeat.
It was my first cassette.
I enjoyed listening to the overdrive and distortion on guitars, especially in rock 'n' roll music.
Together with a few friends from school, I formed a band in year 10 and participated in the end of the year school concert.
We performed a rocked-up version of Credence Clearwater Revival's Proud Mary.
I used to sing this song at practice in a very deep vocal tone since I didn't think I could sing.
Then this high voice that seemed to have come out of nowhere, as the song began startled us all, because it didn't sound anything like we practised.
As life in the real world took over, I started working as an apprentice chef at night and on farms during the day.
I never imagined that I would stand in front of an audience again to sing and perform, but 15 years later, at the age of 31, my musical career began.
I was talking to a friend who was looking for a bass player, so I figured I would give my four-string bass a go.
Not long after, I ended up buying a five-string bass after borrowing one from a friend.
I spent almost four years playing bass, two years with the band No Exit, followed by two years with Velveteen.
After picking up my acoustic guitar and realising I knew enough songs to open for a gig on my own, I started "Ago Live".
Being the lead singer of a band has always been my lifelong dream.
When I formed the band Vertigo, that dream became my reality.
Vertigo ended when COVID started to take effect, but I never gave up.
Now that I'm performing with "The Mersey Beats," I'm enjoying some of the older songs I'm learning.
Do you have a favourite song or style to play and who do you listen to?
In my opinion you can't beat the music that was created in the 70s, 80s, and 90s.
Def Leppard is my all-time favourite band, seen them live twice and would go again.
I could listen to Phil Collins perform on the guitar all day.
Another band I absolutely love is Cold Chisel and I would like to learn to play more of their songs.
One more of my favourite musicians is Red Hot Chilli Peppers' John Frusciante.
I have probably listened to the Blood Sugar Sex Magic album a 1000 times.
Favourite gig and why?
I am fortunate enough to be a part of the Griffith Musicians Club.
The comradeship is unbelievable and there are a lot of passionate people who are committed to keeping the Griffith's music scene going.
It has given me memorable moments such as playing at the Musicians Ball and supporting Mahalia Barnes and Reece Mastin at Groove and Graze earlier this year.
The wealth of knowledge from young and old has helped me grow as a musician.
To all the talented musicians that I have had the pleasure to play with and who I am playing with now.
I appreciate the knowledge, experience, and memories we have created and can't wait to create many more.
My greatest pleasure is being able to watch and perform with my daughter Josephine as she is following my footsteps with her singing.
We have performed at the Nancy Blumer and OS Buttler Memorial Quest, Leeton Eisteddfod and Streetscape 2022.
Our biggest moment is when we performed at Griffith Takes Two this year.
It is amazing how a community like ours rallies together for a great, much-needed cause and we should all be proud.
My youngest son Domenic has surprised us this year and performed in the Beelbangera Arts and Talent Show.
Domenic will often listen to songs Josephine and I are learning and within a day or two he is singing them too.
How do you feel about the music scene in Griffith?
Griffith is very fortunate to have very talented musicians, from working to closet musicians.
Before I had my first performance the thought of getting up and standing in front of people and singing was a petrifying thought.
Once I took that first step I found a confidence that I never thought I could ever have achieved so much over the last 15 years.
Music is a huge part of my life and my advice to everyone who would like to get into music but holds themselves back, get out there and have a go, you might be surprised.
