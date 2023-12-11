'Rapid relief' for volunteers during rescue training operation

TRAINING for rescue operations is often gruelling, meaning the proper fuel to keep going is a necessity.
More than 50 volunteers from the State Emergency Service took part in rescue training over the course of a weekend at the Murrumbidgee River near Darlington Point.
They were joined by Fire and Rescue NSW for Exercise Noah. The idea was for all involved to hone their flood rescue skills.
Also on hand during the weekend was the Rapid Relief Team (RRT) with volunteers from Leeton and Griffith ensuring the 11 SES units were well fed during the training.
Serving up delicious food including beef nachos, salad, sweets and fruit platters, RRT's signature burgers and bacon and egg rolls, the 29 RRT made sure the trainees had plenty of hearty food to fuel the SES teams.
RRT team leader Rod Martin said the SES are a critical service, particularly in regional areas like the MIA.
"As the lead agency for flood and rescue, it is essential these amazing volunteers have their skills honed and ready to use in case of an emergency," he said.
"We were delighted to support the NSW SES team and support such a valuable training exercise."
SES exercise director, Jeremy Bradshaw, said the training was well received by all the volunteers.
"The SES is fortunate to have a dedicated bunch of volunteers, who have come together, motivated by a singular purpose; to help their community in times of need," Mr Bradshaw said.
"The training is intensive and designed to provide specialised flood and rescue training.
"To have barista coffee, tasty and freshly made nourishing food throughout the day, helps keep the volunteers focused and energy levels high.
"It ensures they can meet the challenges of the training. We are grateful to RRT and their volunteers for their support.
"Our volunteers were beyond delighted for RRT to attend as part of the two-day event and we look forward to partnering with them again."
