The Area News
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Police confirm 48-year-old Darren Glenn Hudson as driver killed in latest Sturt Highway collision

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 5 2023 - 10:43am, first published 10:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UPDATED: Sydney truck driver identified in Sturt Highway fatality
UPDATED: Sydney truck driver identified in Sturt Highway fatality

The identity of a driver who was tragically killed in a two-truck collision on the Sturt Highway at the weekend has been revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help