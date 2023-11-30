The Area News
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Volunteers at the Rural Fire Service trying to give back to the community were thanked with a number of break-ins at their sheds

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated December 1 2023 - 8:17am, first published November 30 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MIA RFS volunteers angered after being targeted by thieves
MIA RFS volunteers angered after being targeted by thieves

Rural Fire Service properties have seen a number of hits over the last week, with sheds in Goolgowi and Gunbar both being broken into.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.