Friday, 1 December 2023
The HSC is a major factor in panic attacks among Year 12 students anxiously awaiting their results

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated December 1 2023 - 8:18am, first published November 30 2023 - 1:04pm
It's that time of year, where high schoolers anxiously await the results of the dreaded HSC exams- but the pressure of the test is playing a role in increased panic attacks and anxiety for teenagers.

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

