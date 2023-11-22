The Area News
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Feral Joggers Hot Foot Race Two

By Ron Anson
November 22 2023 - 11:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Short course runners were all back and casually chatting when suddenly they were treated to the sensational finish of the long course run. Simon Fattore appeared on the last slightly up-hill leg of the run, it's about 120 meters to the finish line then about 15 meters behind him comes Jaidyn Roach, both can see the finish line, and both want to be there first.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.