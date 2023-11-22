Short course runners were all back and casually chatting when suddenly they were treated to the sensational finish of the long course run. Simon Fattore appeared on the last slightly up-hill leg of the run, it's about 120 meters to the finish line then about 15 meters behind him comes Jaidyn Roach, both can see the finish line, and both want to be there first.
Roach decides to sprint home, Fattore although a few years older discovers he too can accelerate but Roach has the edge and is rapidly closing the gap, both put everything they have into the last few meters, and they cross the line together with a gross time of 43 minutes 33 seconds. Fattore's handicap was 9 minutes while Roaches was 19m15s.
Nearly a minute later John Keenan is back followed by Keith Riley in 4th place. The first female back in 5th place was Lena Sergi with a net time of 35m17s, then came the fastest female Sharon Careri 32m20s followed by Stewart Wood 34m58s.
Fiona Fattore was 8th and will for a whole week have to put up with Simon extolling his running prowess. Race director for this competition John Farronato got lost and finished 21st, thinking he was the last one in he pulled the plug on the timing gear only to be surprised to see Nicole Dehnert making her way back some 3 - 4 minutes later.
RELATED
Returning to the Hill after many years absence Lachlan Weymouth re-registered and for the short course was given a 5-minute handicap for his maiden run resulting in him taking line honours (net time 18 minutes 30 seconds) with a minute to spare.
Callum Vecchio posted the fastest net short course time of 13 minutes 20 seconds for 2nd place. Harrision Palmer 17m41s was 3rd then the first female Margaret O'Grady 26m35s followed by veteran Feral Elio Minato where we record him finishing but out of respect do not record a time.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 5:30pm start. Some people chose to run, and others enjoy a walk and a chat, either way all are welcome to join us.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.