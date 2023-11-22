The Area News
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith take down Wagga White in Derek Rogers Cup

By Roy Binks
November 22 2023 - 11:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MASTER BLASTER

Another round of matches in the Blaster division was played in perfect cricket conditions on Saturday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.