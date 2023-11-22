The Thunder had a narrow victory over the Strikers. The Thunder made 9/125 (ave 9.4) and restricted the Striker to 11/88 (ave 8). Eli Sutherland 15 runs, Ted Young 14 and Hugo Bunn 13, all made solid contributions to the Thunder score. Casey Ryan, Liam Brugger and Toby Lasscock all captured two wickets for the Strikers. The major run scorers in the Strikers innings were Illya Lewis with 24, Flynn Crawford-Ross 21 and Lucas Lugton 16. Hugo Bunn picked up two wickets for the Thunder.