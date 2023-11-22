Another round of matches in the Blaster division was played in perfect cricket conditions on Saturday morning.
The Thunder had a narrow victory over the Strikers. The Thunder made 9/125 (ave 9.4) and restricted the Striker to 11/88 (ave 8). Eli Sutherland 15 runs, Ted Young 14 and Hugo Bunn 13, all made solid contributions to the Thunder score. Casey Ryan, Liam Brugger and Toby Lasscock all captured two wickets for the Strikers. The major run scorers in the Strikers innings were Illya Lewis with 24, Flynn Crawford-Ross 21 and Lucas Lugton 16. Hugo Bunn picked up two wickets for the Thunder.
Archie Dunbar led the Stars to a winning score of 6/76 with a contribution of 36 runs to his team's score in their win over the Heat. Owen Bailey added a useful 14 runs. Jaikirat Sandhu was the pick of the Heat's bowlers, snapping up three wickets.
Elliott Cummings also had some success with the ball picking up two wickets.
The Heat lost eight wickets in reaching their score of 56. Jaikirat Sandhu was the best of the Heat's batsmen, hitting up 18 runs. Nichkhun Clark made a valuable 17 runs.
Archie and Darcy Dunbar shared the bowling honours for the Stars, taking two wickets each.
The Scorchers batsmen had a run feast, hitting the Hurricanes bowlers all around the ground on their way to 0/166.
George Conlan knocked up 35, Cooper Hunt, 32, Hugh Kite 22 and Sam Hunt 17. Quade Conlan helped out the opposition when they were short of players and bowled with his usual high octane energy.
Runs were hard to come by for the Hurricanes who scraped together 7/42. Brodie Ford and Quade Conlan made 10 each and Alex Milne seven. Joe Irons and George Conlan each picked up two wickets.
Archie Dunbar's big allround performance for the Stars was good enough to win him cricketer of the week award.
RELATED
Hanwood's batsmen put on a show of strength in their game against the Diggers. Their score of 4/125 included a big innings of 48 from Rory Lasscock, 31 from Miles Condon and 22 from Zavier Hoffman. Hudson Crack tried hard to stem the flow of runs, taking 2/35 and Logan Cowie bowled economically to finish with 1/6.
Diggers lost- six wickets in compiling 107 runs. Yug Chaudhary batted well to score 34 runs and Hudson Crack made a handy 29. Owen Condon chipped in with 16 runs. Levi Malone was the best of the Hanwood bowlers, taking 2/29.
Exies and Coro fought out a close game with Exies just getting over the line. Their score of 5/95 (ave 19) overcame Coro's 6/94 (ave 15.6). Bayley Hill led the way for Exies hitting up 30 runs and he gained good support from Matthew Hurst who made 22 and Xavier Trembath 14, Coro's bowling attack was led by Josh Taprell who took 2/29 and Heath Riley 2/16.
Josh Taprell again dominated the Coro innings, hitting up 39 runs. Isaac Dominish wasn't far behind with 24 runs and Tathya Patel made 15 useful runs. Exies top bowler was Quinn Trembath who took 3/15.
Cricketer of the week goes to Hudson Crack for his 29 runs and two wickets in a beaten team.
Wagga always provide a major challenge in any level of cricket. Last Sunday Griffith's Derek Rogers Cup side were able to overcome the challenge served up by Wagga White and came away with a win.
The foundation for Griffith's winning was set by a big second wicket partnership of 54 after falling to 2/8 within the first four overs of the game. Josh Taprell (34) and Jonty Conlan 29) maintained a steady run rate during their partnership.
A hard hitting 27 from Vai Patel consolidated the local's position and allowed the Griffith team to end on 8/150.
Wagga's innings suffered an early set back with two runouts and Josh Taprell's damaging bowling spell saw the Wagga score slump to 5/17. Wagga never really recovered. A steady fall of wickets and restricted scoring caused by some accurate bowling saw Wagga's innings end on 10/90.
Josh Taprell again led the Griffith attach, capturing 3/12 off eight overs. All bowlers kept the pressure on the apposition batsmen including Ben Spry who took 1/3 off three overs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.