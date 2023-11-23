The Area News
Hillston, Hay and Lake Cargelligo MPS join trial of new telehealth Virtual Hub program

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
November 23 2023 - 11:08am
The Hillston MPS is part of the new program. Picture by Allan Wilson
Hillston, Hay and Lake Cargelligo hospitals have joined a trial of a new program aiming to make it easier for rural and remote communities to access timely and high-quality health care.

