Hillston, Hay and Lake Cargelligo hospitals have joined a trial of a new program aiming to make it easier for rural and remote communities to access timely and high-quality health care.
The trial is being run through the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) at six hospitals in the precinct.
The telehealth Virtual Hubs give residents the ability to have appointments in a dedicated space, fitted with the equipment needed for a remote consultation, including a large wall-mounted screen, high-quality camera, speaker, wireless mouse and keyboard.
Hillston MPS allied health assistant Tameka-Lea King said the Virtual Hub is making a significant difference to the local community.
"The feedback we have received from people who have used our Virtual Hub has been very positive," she said.
"It's great for people living in a rural area as it has made it easier and more cost effective to access important health appointments without needing to drive hours for a quick consult."
If the trial is successful, the MLHD will consider rolling out the Hubs across its other facilities.
MLHD clinical digital health manager Andy Corrigan said the hubs are saving clients time and expense.
"The Virtual Hubs are allowing many more of our clients to access timely and high-quality health appointments close to home. We have seen some patients save hours of travel using the Virtual Hubs, instead of having to drive to an appointment in person," Mr Corrigan said.
Regional Health minister Ryan Park said local staff are also on hand to help ensure the Virtual Care appointment goes ahead smoothly.
"This trial is about increasing access to Virtual Care and telehealth which continues to deliver high-quality care to people across the state," Mr Park said.
"The Virtual Hubs are making a big difference for patients with poor or inadequate internet connectivity, have no access to appropriate equipment at home, or do not have the confidence to use virtual care unaided.
"For patients who have used the Virtual Hubs, healthcare has been convenient and more accessible," Mr Park said.
