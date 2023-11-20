The Don Coleman Twenty20 Shield final has been locked in after defending champions Coro Cougars and Hay finished the pool games undefeated.
In the first game, Coro was able to come away with a 22-run win over the Hanwood Wanderers.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, Ben Signor (31) and Jake Rand (41) led the way as they finished their 20 overs on 149.
While Jordan Whitworth (27) and Oliver Bartter (26) were able to get starts, it wasn't enough as Mark Burns (3/15) and Shane Hutchinson helped to restrict the Wanderers to 127 off their 20.
In their second game, they picked up a five-wicket win over Diggers.
Ben Fattore (31*) and Angus Boulton (25) got their side to 111, with Burns (3/10) having another strong game with the ball alongside Haydn Pascoe (2/6).
Jake Rand (63) continued a strong weekend to get his side through to the final with three balls to spare.
They will take on a Hay side in two weeks after they picked up wins over Leagues and Hanwood.
