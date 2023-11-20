On behalf of the McGrath Foundation, we would like to thank the Griffith community for their incredible fundraising efforts during the recent Pink Up Griffith fundraising campaign.
Pink Up Your Town is an opportunity for communities to turn pink in solidarity with people experiencing breast cancer, whilst also supporting the McGrath Foundation in our goal to fund 250 McGrath Breast Care Nurses by 2025.
To date, our 204 McGrath Breast Care Nurses have helped support over 127,000 families in Australia experiencing breast cancer. This would not be possible without the fundraising support of generous Australian communities like yours.
It is thanks to the commitment of amazing communities like Griffith, who "pinked up" for the seventh year this year that we're able to continue funding McGrath Breast Care Nurses to support families experiencing breast cancer across Australia, for free, taking us even closer to our mission of ensuring everyone experiencing breast cancer has access to a breast care nurse.
We want to extend our heartfelt thanks for the generosity of the Griffith community during Pink Up Griffith, we are truly grateful for your support.
Tracy Bevan
Ambassador and director
McGrath Foundation
It is a regrettable reality the federal government will certainly find what it terms "willing sellers" to buy irrigation water from.
A party that is not being considered, but one that will suffer acute financial decline due to the consequent decline in agricultural production, is the much larger country town population.
There is no compensation for this population's lost business, its greatly reduced financial income, its unemployment, and its consequent relocation.
Water is an asset benefitting all the people in the irrigation areas, and the people in these areas deserve to demand that it be treated as such. It should not be considered acceptable that the federal government can make deals with individuals that will cause the economic and financial decimation of the whole population.
READ MORE
Regrettably, the NSW government has the authority to resume management of water and withdraw from the federal Basin Plan but has chosen not to. It has the ability to secure and preserve the prosperity of the people in these irrigation areas, but again, it has chosen not to.
To protect their livelihoods and prosperity, the people in the Riverina, including northern Victoria, need to form a Riverina State.
This state will have authority over all the water and other natural resources within its area, and the people in this state will ensure that these are used as they can be and as they should be.
David Landini
Wakool
Soroptimist International Griffith would like to publicly thank the staff and students at Murrumbidgee Regional High School (Wade and Griffith sites) and Western Riverina Community School for making our team so welcome when we visited their schools to celebrate the UN Day of the Girl.
The evaluations of the sessions showed our discussions about issues facing girls around the world and the incredible advantages girls and their families have if they complete their secondary education were interesting for the them and we really valued the excellent insights the girls gave us into issues facing girls right now in Griffith.
We all have work to do to address these issues. Thank you all again.
Libby Trembath
President
Soroptimist International Griffith
