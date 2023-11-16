The Area News
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Court appearance as Nicholas Wyllie named on charges of allegedly setting man alight at Deni Ute Muster

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
November 16 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man was flown to hospital after being allegedly set alight at the Deni Ute Muster. Picture supplied
A man was flown to hospital after being allegedly set alight at the Deni Ute Muster. Picture supplied

A man accused of setting another man alight, leaving him with significant burns, at the Deni Ute Muster has had the case heard in court for the first time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.