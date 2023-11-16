Griffith TAFE's Youth Engagement Strategy (YES) program has enjoyed a bumper start this year, with over 60 students from the areas schools signing up in a range of disciplines.
Students from Marian Catholic College and both MRHS have signed up for the five week program in a variety areas, including automotive, hair and beauty, nursing and children's education (combined), construction and engineering, metal fabrication and welding.
Carried out on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, the classes the program aims to engage those 15 to 17 years of age at risk of disengaging from school, providing them with employment and foundational skills to encourage them to re-engage in their studies.
Griffith TAFE services coordinator Mel Marin said the large number of signings is indicative of the program going from strength to strength.
"Generally there's a maximum of 15 students for each discipline, depending on the size of the campus, but at Griffith the classes have nearly been all full," she said.
"I think there was such a big turn out this year because there were so many departments who put their hands up to do it," she said.
"I love being able to go to schools to encourage students to get involved, try new things and find different options for the future.
"The program is getting bigger and bigger each year, with students showing more and more interest. The onus isn't just on going to uni anymore; the program allows them to see first hand that that they can have a real head start in a potential career," she said.
Many of the 20 students who participated in the Nursing YES Program this year will go onto TAFE Vocational Education and Training in 2024.
TVET allows students to get a head start on their career by completing a course while still at school.
"By doing nursing via TAFE, you'll have enough credits to be a nursing assistant while studying at university. Its a great boost for Griffith and answers to the need for essential services as well as shortages in the local workforce," Ms Marin said.
