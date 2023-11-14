Shubh Diwali, Griffith!
Diwali, also known as Deepavali or the festival of lights, is a five-day festival celebrating the new year of the Hindu calendar and the symbolic victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.
Across the world, millions are celebrating Diwali and this year, a new Guinness World Record was set for the number of bright earthen oil lamps lit in honour of the festival.
Many families will make a rangoli design at the entrance of their homes, which is intended to welcome Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and good luck.
Closer to home, the Sikh community celebrated with an evening of light, food and celebration at the temple on November 12 - bringing hundreds out to celebrate the beginning of Diwali.
The festival saw plenty of deepa being lit, and amazing food served to all visitors throughout the day, as well as shabbat songs being sung from 6pm to 8.30 by religious leaders.
"They started at 10am in the morning and there were people there at 9.30 to 10pm," he said.
"All communities, there were Hindus and Sikhs there as well as others from the local community, there were lots of kids making friends with the other Sikh kids. All different beliefs, under one place."
READ MORE
He was especially pleased to see the crowds of people coming from far and wide to the temple to celebrate and join in the day.
"All the young people, there were a few newly married people there, all to celebrate this festival," he said.
"People came from Wagga Wagga, Hay, Narrandera. From all the surrounding towns to come and join us."
He explained that for the Sikh community, the festival celebrates the release of the sixth Guru of the Sikhs - Guru Hargobind - from Gwalior Fort along with 52 rajas.
Mr Shreegill added thanks to the many who had volunteered their time and effort to helping cook and prepare for the day, with plenty offering their help.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.