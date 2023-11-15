Terra Ag have launched a brand-new facility in Griffith after operating in town for a decade, providing a boost for farmers and the region.
The company specialises in agronomy, water and finance broking, real estate, and general farming supplies - but the new facility will have a special focus on fertilised.
Managiner director Mark Zanatta said that the new premises were an investment to ensure their clients would grow and find greater profit.
"It's a four-hectare site so it's easy to drive trucks in and turn around and load. We're out on the outskirts of town so it's easy to cart fertilisers and chemical out of," he said.
"That was the strategy with the site - to convert it into a targeted agribusiness site which is fit for service."
The site features an 80x40 metre chemical shed, along with a massive 100x50 metre fertiliser shed that Mr Zanatta was especially proud of.
"It wasn't a cheap thing to do but it enabled us to future proof ourselves for the next 20 years," Mr Zanatta said.
"A lot of fertiliser companies have told us that it is probably best in class ... It's a drive-through service, so they actually drive into the shed, park on the weigh-bridge and they don't even have to get out. They can just keep moving forward to get loaded."
The same site will also house their existing services.
"People walk in, and they can get what they need. We're catering for all that, on one site. We've built a big office building in front of the sheds and it's there for our customers," Mr Zanatta said.
He added that the build was done primarily by local businesses, and that Terra Ag were keen to give back to Griffith and the community - both for themselves and their clients.
"This is good for employment and by giving growers a service that fits their business, it helps them grow as well ... The state-of-the-art facility fits the size of the area and is a statement that we are partnering with our customers to assist in their success," he said.
"I think we've just made everything more efficient and convenient for our customers and try to have the best agronomy service on top of it and provide an all-round facility and service."
Terra Ag is now also investing in their Swan Hill store, focusing on local business there as well.
