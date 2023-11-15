The Area News
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Terra Ag has launched a brand-new Griffith facility with an emphasis on supporting local businesses

By Staff Reporters
November 15 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Terra Ag team outside their brand-new facility in Griffith. Picture supplied.
The Terra Ag team outside their brand-new facility in Griffith. Picture supplied.

Terra Ag have launched a brand-new facility in Griffith after operating in town for a decade, providing a boost for farmers and the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.