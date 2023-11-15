Service providers, volunteers and community members flocked to Kooyoo Street for a rally against domestic violence for White Ribbon Day.
The day, held this year on November 17, is a global effort recognising and working to eliminate all forms of violence against women and coincides with the United Nations' 'Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.'
Groups and service providers in Griffith including the Soroptimists, Wellways, Griffith Aboriginal Medical Service and Linking Communities Network met on Kooyoo Street to campaign against violence.
Will Mead from the Griffith Soroptimists said that they were pleased to be involved in the UN's '16 Days of Activism' once again this year, dressing up in aprons adorned with anti-violence slogans and walking the streets to raise awareness.
"Soroptimists have been doing something each year ever since those 16 days started," she said.
"We've asked often "Is it time to move past awareness" and they say no, cause there are still so many people who aren't aware of it, or aren't aware of the different forms and that it can happen to anyone."
Ms Mead added that they hoped to get more men involved in coming years, with many men unaware of how they can help or get involved.
In fact, a recent survey from White Ribbon Australia showed that while 86 per cent of men said that they had a critical role to play in preventing violence against women, just six per cent were actively involved through either monetary donations, volunteering or educating themselves.
The same study showed that over half of Australian men said that they do not understand their role in preventing violence against women, while almost two-thirds believed that simply 'not offending' was enough.
Councillor Shari Blumer attended, representing Griffith City Council. She said that they remained committed to finding ways to make Griffith safer for women and encouraged people to get in touch with suggestions.
Rachael Huntly, who organised the rally along with Paris Floyd, was pleased with the turnout although admitted that she had hoped to see more community members take notice and attend.
"We've got everyone together ... Just bringing all these services together is great," she said.
"It's very hard when you get into a position of vulnerability to get out of it ... I just want people to stay safe, and know that there are services out there. Often we don't know about it but there are plenty of services available."
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. Linking Communities Network is available at 6964 4804.
In an emergency, call 000.
