Thursday, 16 November 2023
Council has voted to bring down Tharbogang Tennis Club due to ongoing degradation and vandalism

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
November 15 2023 - 3:00pm
Tennis club down, housing up at Council
Griffith City Council has voted to bring down the Tharbogang Tennis Club building, due to the degradation and vandalism of the structure along with the disuse of the building for many years.

