Tennis club down, housing up at Council

Griffith City Council has voted to bring down the Tharbogang Tennis Club building, due to the degradation and vandalism of the structure along with the disuse of the building for many years.
Councillor Napoli noted that Tharbogang residents had approached council years earlier, pushing for renovations and restoration of the disused structures and land.
"The residents of Tharbogang approached council a couple of years ago, they wanted to see the tennis club revamped and repaired," she said.
"I know there are major issues there with safety, and I appreciate that it needs to be demolished however I am wondering if council should have further discussions with the residents of Tharbogang and see how that site could be utilised."
She noted a school nearby that could benefit from the space, although Mayor Doug Curran argued that it was so dilapidated that it could not be salvaged without knocking down the building.
Councillor Curran assured Councillor Napoli that once the structures were knocked down, they would be consulting with the community on what to do with the available land.
"We may be able to return to a natural area, we would need to seek funding if we were to upgrade it."
Council will go on to seek funding from the Crown Reserve Improvement Fund in order to demolish the building.
Councillors voted near-unanimously to approve the proposed demolition, with the exception of councillor Melissa Marin.
IN OTHER NEWS
Separately, Griffith City Council nominated councillor Christine Stead to represent them at the newly established Griffith Worker and Housing Shortage Taskforce, along with Mayor Curran.
The taskforce was established as a partnership between Griffith City Council and the Griffith Business Chamber to address the housing crisis and the impacts on economic growth.
Councillor Napoli will act as an alternate representative in Councillor Stead's absence.
Just in time, after councils across the state received a letter from NSW Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully encouraging them to review local policies with an eye on addressing the housing crisis and provide more small apartment and multi-dwelling options.
Councillor Shari Blumer moved to forward the letter to the housing taskforce.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.