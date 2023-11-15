The RSPCA's Healthy Pet Day is coming back to town on November 21, providing free pet vaccinations and microchipping for pet owners on limited incomes.
The day will see vets and animal behaviour specialists set up in town to provide advice and healthcare for Griffith's fluffy companions, with an emphasis on getting dogs vaccinated against parvovirus.
Griffith has an exceptionally high rate of canine parvovirus, prompting efforts to get as many dogs as possible vaccinated - especially puppies who are vulnerable to the disease.
RSPCA vets will be providing free microchipping as well, for any concession/healthcare card holders or jobseekers.
Free health checks will also be available, but treatment will be referred to Griffith's local vet clinics if any problems are found.
Griffith City Council's Director of Sustainable Development Bruce Gibbs urged pet owners to take advantage of the offer.
"Council knows the importance of microchipping and is offering this free service to assist pet owners who may be less fortunate in our local community and not be able to access veterinary services and have their pet vaccinated, microchipped and examined," he said.
"Healthy Pet Day is also a good opportunity for pet owners to come along and meet our new Animal Rehoming Team."
Friends of Griffith Pound will be selling discounted Desexing Vouchers on the day, providing $60 for feline desexing and $95 canine desexing.
Bookings for the Healthy Pet Day are essential and can be made by calling 0429 080 132. The address will be provided upon booking. Dogs must be on leads, and cats must be in carriers.
