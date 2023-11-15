The Area News
Thursday, 16 November 2023
The RSPCA's Healthy Pet Day is coming back to Griffith, offering free vaccinations and microchipping

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated November 15 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 4:00pm
Friends of Griffith Pound member Rachel Carlon and Griffith City Council Rehoming Officer Megan Gibbs at the 2022 Healthy Pet Day. Picture supplied
Friends of Griffith Pound member Rachel Carlon and Griffith City Council Rehoming Officer Megan Gibbs at the 2022 Healthy Pet Day. Picture supplied

The RSPCA's Healthy Pet Day is coming back to town on November 21, providing free pet vaccinations and microchipping for pet owners on limited incomes.

