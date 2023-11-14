Griffith Macca's ready for charity event

Griffith McDonald's are ready to celebrate 'McHappy Day' along with the 1000 other McDonald's stores across Australia, raising money for the Ronald McDonald House.
The store will transform on November 18, with a range of activities and donation options raising money for the RMHC to provide support and care for kids with serious illnesses and their families.
For the entire day, 10c from every bottle of water and $2 from every Big Mac sold will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House, while individual stores will also be hosting their own celebrations and fundraisers
Licensee of Griffith McDonald's Matt Gidley said they were looking forward to connecting with the community and celebrating the day.
"It's an opportunity for us to come together, have some fun, connect with our local communities," he said.
"We've got a bunch of activities. Our guys will all be in fancy dress, we'll have face painting at the store so we'll have lots of fun activities - we're really looking forward to it."
READ MORE
It's been several years since the last efforts, due to COVID-19 delaying or cancelling the last several years.
"It's obviously been challenged through the COVID period. Over the last two or three years, it's been tricky to have any kind of activity like this so it's the first time in a number of years, now that we're past that," Mr Gidley said.
He said there wasn't a specific target that they were aiming to raise, but that any amount raised would be a success.
"There's lots of ways that people in the community can support us on Saturday ... just come in, you'll be met with a really fun environment."
"It's about fun, community and raising money for a really good cause."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.