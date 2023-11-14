Griffith Macca's ready for charity event

The Area News
Griffith McDonald's are gearing up for their biggest charity day on November 18

By Cai Holroyd
November 14 2023 - 2:31pm
Griffith McDonald's are ready to celebrate 'McHappy Day' along with the 1000 other McDonald's stores across Australia, raising money for the Ronald McDonald House.

