In a bid to raise funds as well as make preparations for the Christmas period easier for families, Griffith Can Assist is holding a puddings drive.
Already it has proved successful, with 60 sold since the start of the campaign last month and there are hopes of it becoming an annual event.
Can Assist is also planning a street stall in Kooyoo Plaza this Friday where a bulk of the treats will be sold, which have been made by Bertoldo's Bakery.
The puddings can also be picked up at the Hanwood butchery, Fred Cole Betta Electrical, Valentine Modes, Strawberries on Ice and Limone Dining, as well as pre-ordered.
Can Assist president Olga Forner credited treasurer Pam Young as the one who came up with the idea, and says she is excited by the success of the drive so far.
"Because this is the first year we've done it, we initially ordered 100, but there is opportunity to order more," she said.,
"We're extremely fortunate to have sold as many as we have so far. The comments we've received are that they are absolutely delicious.
"I really encourage everyone to come down to the stall to purchase theirs and check out what other delicious Christmas treats will be on offer, including Italian Crostoli, Panettone, along with fresh produce, potted plants, and an extensive display of Christmas decorations.
"We're always looking for ways to fundraise to support our local patients. The help of our community is always greatly appreciated," Ms Forner said.
The stall will be held in the Kooyoo Plaza from 8:30am November 17.
Those wishing to pre-order a pudding should contact 0427 956 096.
