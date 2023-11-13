The Area News
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Jason McKenzie has called for systemic change after 10 years in his role

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
November 14 2023 - 9:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Football Wagga Referees Branch coordinator Jason McKenzie has resigned from his position with "mixed emotions" saying he is concerned for the future of soccer in Wagga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.