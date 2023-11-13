The Area News
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Griffith Golf Club's Back at the 19th November Monthly Medal

By John Bortolazzo
November 13 2023 - 1:38pm
The first real heat of summer had an effect on numbers contesting the Athletes Foot monthly medal single stroke at the Griffith Golf Club last Saturday, with usually over 100 players, only 67 venturing out, most in the early morning.

