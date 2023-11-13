The first real heat of summer had an effect on numbers contesting the Athletes Foot monthly medal single stroke at the Griffith Golf Club last Saturday, with usually over 100 players, only 67 venturing out, most in the early morning.
Sam Ranney fired 73 off the stick to take out all the A Grade prizes on 68 nett. Rob Trembath 81 scratch, runner-up on 69 nett.
Grant Gyles, with a score as hot as the day, 64 nett, 82 off the stick, streeted all the other B Graders. Alf Franchi's 72 nett got closest on a countback over Angus Blake, also 72 nett.
Nic Conlan showed Australian Rules is not his only forte, taking out C Grade with the day's low score of 62 nett, firing 90 off the stick. John Badoco 68 nett runner-up, shooting 89.
Nearest the pins, sponsored by Hanwood Butchery, Functional Physio, Limone, Eclipse Spa, Pet Resort and Broomes. Won by Scott Smith, Jason Dunn, Brad Lemon, Angus Blake, Bryan Trembath, Chris Richards.
Sunday's event was a medley single stroke with 44 players.
Alf Franchi reversed his previous day's result, taking out A Grade with 69 nett, firing 83 off the stick. Jim Dickie 72 nett runner-up.
Tom Wright 74 nett won B Grade on a countback over Jason Price 74 nett
It was hot in the kitchen in C Grade. Joey Sergi fired 95 off the stick to take the win on 62 nett. Jacon Zanata also played well, carding 67 nett, but only good enough for runner-up.
Pins won by Adrian Smith and John Evans. Vouchers to 73 nett.
From a Scottish Caddy, "Based on how you keep score, it will take three fine shots to get to the green in two".
The last round of the Handiskins was played last Saturday, the final is so be played on Saturday, November 25th.
Over the next three weeks, there will be some big Golf Tournaments to watch on TV, with the Australian Open, P.G.A. Some big names, such as Adam Scott, Cam Smith, and Mark Leesham are set to play. The Vic. PGA is on this week.
The Co-operate Cup was again a success, with 25 teams participating last Friday with well over 100 players.
Today's event is a single stroke, Saturday a Versus Par, Sunday a medley single stableford.
The veterans played a single Stableford in two grades last Thursday.
Ian Smith 36 points won Div.1 ahead of Lee Kimball 35 points.
Geoff Smith 38 points won Div.2 ahead of Gary Purcell 34 points.
Ian Smith and Mick Catanzariti won the pins. Vouchers to 30 points.
A Two-Person Ambrose this week.
A single Stableford in two grades last Wednesday.
Tony De Marco fired up to card 42 points to easily win Div.1 ahead of John Brennick had 36 points on a countback over Grant Semmler.
Steve Marland 40 points best in Div.2 ahead of Peter Centofanti 36 points.
Pins won by John Wallace, Max Turner, Brett Crooks.
Vouchers to 33 points.
