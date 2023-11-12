FORMER Sydney Swans premiership star Tadhg Kennelly is excited by the talent the Riverina has to offer.
Kennelly has spent the past 12 months as head coach of the Giants Academy and was in Wagga on Wednesday night, testing the next wave of teenage talent.
Kennelly has nothing but respect for the Riverina's history of producing AFL stars and is confident, from what he's seen, that it will continue for years to come.
"Very impressed," Kennelly said.
"You look at, and this is just the Riverina region on its own, we've still got Canberra and western Sydney from a Giants perspective, but the Riverina and the history of footballers who have come through the region that are on AFL lists is very good and there are numerous examples."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Kennelly is proud the role the Giants Academy has played in the recent successes and explained that the club is determined to continue that work going forward.
"We're in the region, we're working on the ground and now there's a genuine pathway for parents and clubs to go," he said.
"Our kids are going to get to play in the best under 18 competitions, both male and female, in front of AFL club recruiters. Not just the Giants recruiters, but AFL club recruiters.
"So what the clubs are doing on the ground is clearly working. It's proven in the past with kids getting drafted and what we're doing is working.
"We've got good numbers and there's just so much talent in the region."
Kennelly, who played 197 AFL games for Sydney, including the 2005 premiership, is enjoying his position with the Giants.
"Loving it. It's challenging, because it's obviously a regional piece you know, Canberra, Wagga, kids in Hay, Griffith, what not," he said.
"The travel piece, I don't think the AFL boys understand, when they think NSW, they think we're in Sydney and that's it. They don't understand, last year we had kids coming in from Broken Hill to Sydney to get to a game in a Melbourne. That's the challenging piece of it all.
"But it's very enjoyable. It's a really strong program, really good coaches, strong coaching, which helps, and there is a pathway there for people.
"We've shown as a club, drafting kids from the academy, both men and female.
"You see Cleo Buttifant in the upcoming draft for the ladies, she was one of the girls at the trials last year. She didn't want to go, her old man pushed her and she's looking at being drafted. That's just from a couple of conversations and the pathway that is there.
"Obviously Harvey Thomas and Charlie McCormack are from the region that are more than likely getting drafted from the men's program.
"It's only getting stronger, which is great for the region. I clearly understand the challenges of the regional piece but the talent is here, we're just trying to put the structure around them to get the best out of themselves."
Kennelly had a good look at the upcoming talent this week and expects plenty more success stories in years to come.
"It's strong," he said.
"It does fluctuate in regions. Some years you can have Canberra being strong, Riverina or western Sydney could be quiet. That does fluctuate in age groups but you're always looking at the top end or pointy end of the group and every year we look at 10 to 15 kids that we put in a group that you've gone, these are a genuine chance of getting drafted. That's just the male program.
"It's no different to the women's program, we're looking at 10 females going, you know what, these girls are a chance at getting drafted so how do best prepare them in their last 18s year. One, they're going obviously through their HSC and exams and what not but also the pathway from a football perspective and how you best prepare them and put them against the best players in the country; ie. the Coates League for ladies and boys, give them the opportunity to play in front of AFL recruiters and play against the best 18-year-olds in the country."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.