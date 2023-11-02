A provisional driver police clocked at almost 180km/h allegedly told Riverina police officers "it was stupid" that he was driving so fast.
The green P-plate driver - who is limited to 100km/h under the licence conditions - was spotted by Griffith Highway Patrol on Kidman Way near Coleambally around 3pm on Thursday.
According to police, the grey 2005 Holden Commodore was southbound when it reached a speed of 177km/h.
That section of Kidman Way is a 100km/h zone.
When police stopped the vehicle, the 23-year-old behind the wheel was frank.
"When asked why he was driving so fast he replied, 'it was stupid'," police said.
The man will spend the next six months on foot after his licence was suspended on the spot and sanctions were applied to the Commodore's registrations for three months.
He was also issued a penalty notice for a P2 driver exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h.
