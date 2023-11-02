EVERY fortnight the Griffith Musicians Club and The Area News team up to feature a muso doing what they do best.
This time around Sam Sergi shared his experiences as a guitarist.
I was at the age of around seven or eight years-old and I couldn't wait to go to weddings at the Woodside Hall so I could watch local bands play, especially my late cousin, Frank Macedone's band, The Starlites.
I loved sitting at the front of the stage and listened all night.
I vividly remember the day that my dad gave me a small guitar just to see my reaction and I absolutely loved it.
I still have that guitar today.
Not long after, with that very same guitar, I began lessons with Mr Don Mitchell (a very tall kiwi).
Soon afterwards I then had lessons with Winky O'Brien, where I upgraded to a standard-sized guitar.
When I was young my inspiration was from local band The Griffith Starlites.
I was fortunate to play with them as a "fill in" for a short time also I loved listening to Elvis, the Beatles, Olivia Newton John, John Denver Slim Dusty and Johnny Cash.
I considered myself lucky to have a record player and listen to records where I was able to learn a lot of my songs, as well as buy sheet music from the Record Centre.
I have a lot of favourite songs but I especially enjoy playing instrumentals from The Shadows, for example Apache, Dance On, Geronimo etc.
I still love listening to all of the artists above, along with all music from the 60s, 70s and 80s.
I listen to FM 95.1 as it plays a lot of the old tunes that I really enjoy and appreciate.
On our local TV station, MTN9, there was a regular program where local acts performed live.
My great friend Vince Staltare, my brother Don and myself were asked by our teacher if we would like to play and represent Tharbogang School.
One afternoon we performed live at the station (eat your heart out countdown) and that was one of my first and therefore one of my favourite gigs.
Along with that there was my first "real gig "at the Yoogali club for a 21st birthday. In 1977 Vince asked if I would like to join a band by the name of "Ash", which he played in.
I played with "Ash" for many years after that, playing at countless functions such weddings, parties and clubs, both in Griffith and out of town, which were always very memorable. We were playing two nights a week back in those days and there were over 15 local bands at that time and they were all working (prior to the days of DJs).
After many years I decided to hang up my guitar, but 20 years later I rejoined the Griffith Musicians Club playing at the Musicians Club Balls with the Mersey Beats, which I still do today, with Vince and other great friends Dennis Notte, Dennis Rebellato, Gavin Rossetto and Ago Furore.
These gigs are also some of my favourites by far.
It Takes Two this year with Vince is another one.
It was great to be performing at the Woodside Hall again like the good old days, as well as helping raise over $200,000 for Griffiths Cancer Centre that night.
We have a lot of young musicians in Griffith who are extremely talented.
I must say they are very lucky with the number of music teachers here in town compared to the earlier days.
As young musicians, we used to get together with Vince on guitar, Dennis on drums and don on the accordion in an old caravan on the farm and "jam it out", or in lan Ippolliti's father's garage or Mick Trimarchi 's place.
I hope that's what the young musos of Griffith are also doing today, enjoying and having fun. These are some of the best memories.
