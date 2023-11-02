Annual Halloween celebrations appear to be an increasing trend in Griffith, with a surge in demand for costumes and party gear noticed this time around.
Local party supplier Axikem reported high demand in the lead up, with sales up this year despite Halloween falling on a week day and amid the cost of living climate.
Sales assistant Laura Plunkett said everything from costumes, masks, face paint, and creepy decorations were well sought after.
"It was a bit of a surprise given it was bigger than last year which was really the first time it could be celebrated following the pandemic - which meant it was huge," she said.
"Generally you expect the popularity to be based on what day of the week it will fall on as it's harder for parents to do a trick or treat Monday through to Thursday. But this year everyone was eager to get in the spirit.
"It wasn't just trick or treating customers were preparing for; they were after things to decorate their homes with and for Halloween parties, like those held at The Area Hotel. There were even Halloween-themed birthday parties.
"I think the most popular costumes generally coincide with what is trending at the movies or in mainstream culture. Mike Myers was a popular outfit, as was Beetlejuice to coincide with the upcoming movie.
"Zombies, skeletons and witches are always favourites."
The celebration of the day in Australia has become something of a divisive topic over the years, but she said the positive community vibe it creates and the fun it brings children makes it worthwhile taking part in.
"It's something fun to do for those who want to get involved," she said. "Kids really enjoy it; I have a four-year-old who was ecstatic to be dressing up as a tiger so it's great for them.
"It's a fun way to kick off the holiday period and in Griffith people love to celebrate - especially with a diverse culture here."
With Melbourne Cup and the Christmas period just around the corner, the team at AxiKem are gearing for a busy few months.
"We'll be supplying to venues holding luncheons for Melbourne Cup and generally afterwards the preparations for Christmas parties will start. I expect we'll see everything from napkins to decorations, Santa suits and more flying off the shelves no doubt," she said.
