Narrandera storytellers from past and present are being celebrated with a special artistic exhibition at the Narrandera Parkside Cottage Museum and the CAD Factory.
On November 25, there will be a special one-off event titled 'Old is New, New is Old' - bringing a modern view on the historical museum collection.
The museum has been refreshing the museum collection and refamiliarising, and are now ready to bring the revitalised displays to the community.
Museum volunteer Barbara Bryon said that they were excited to show the stories through new perspectives.
"Our committee has been working hard to revamp the museum collection and become familiar with the stories of the items on display. We have set about to revitalise the collection so people can see our accepted stories through fresh eyes," she said.
The museum collaborated with the CAD Factory to commission modern artists, who are gifting five brand-new artworks to the museum - including a song to be performed live at the exhibition.
The song is a collaboration between the One Voice Riverina choir, Peter Anthony and Sydney-based conductor Sarah Penicka-Smith.
Lismore performance artist Sunita Bala is creating an audio walk along with Narrandera artists - bringing objects to new life with stories, while Sydney dancer Diane Busuttil is creating a dance video based on a workshop in Narrandera.
Interactive artist Nick Wishart is creating a permanent light sculpture that will respond to the weather, and wrapping up the gifts will be a visual piece from The CAD Factory's own Vic McEwan.
Mr McEwan will be projecting a photograph of the 1920 Faithful football trophy into the fog across the Murrumbidgee river.
Museum volunteer Steve Wicker said that they were excited to bring past and future together through the exhibit.
"We love Narrandera and it's history. We understand the value of this project because how can you look to the future if you don't understand the past," he said.
"We would like to encourage as many locals as possible to come along to our event so they can connect with our shared past and imagine a bright future."
'Old is New, New is Old' will be held on November 25 from 7.30pm.
