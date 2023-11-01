Car ablaze in underground carpark

A car caught alight in the underground carpark at Griffith Central, evacuating the mall this week.
Fire crews, police and ambulances all attended the callout on Wednesday, November 1.
Griffith Central fire wardens said nobody was hurt in the blaze, although noted drivers continued to attempt entering the carpark while it was being closed off.
A police officer at the scene said crews were checking for carbon monoxide levels and that people would be let back in once readings had dropped to a safe level.
At the time, he estimated less than an hour until people could safely re-enter the mall, but was unsure of the time until people could retrieve their vehicles.
The cause behind the fire is unknown at this stage.
